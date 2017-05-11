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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : bench

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
This midcentury bedroom employs a period piece for a ceiling light: the Artemis maple ceiling fan with an incorporated LED light honors the period with organic, undulating forms.
The Bedroom At the southern side of Hong Kong, we have recently designed an apartment facing the Aberdeen Harbour with a beautiful mountain view. The apartment is designed to lengthen the horizontal experience with long timber cabinet wall and a mix of grey marble and texture wall, and introducing a airy flow to the interior that merges with the surrounding scenery. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
Located in the small village of Katerados, Il Melograno is a spacious two-bedroom yposkafo—a traditional Santorini-style cave house—with white-washed walls and a private sunlit courtyard.