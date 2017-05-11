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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A sliding glass door opens the master suite to the balcony and the city landscape beyond.
The glass-block
The guest bedroom vanity showcases natural wood and bamboo panels; the flooring is cement tile.
The guest bedroom and bath are located on the second level of the home.
designed by Estúdio Minke