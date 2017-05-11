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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/lighting : track

Bedroom Carpet Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
The second bedroom is located beneath the A-frame’s apex. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the nook is a cozy yet bright place to start and end each day.
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The roomy master suite has an ensuite bathroom and outdoor access.
To minimize waste and reuse workable infrastructure, Aparium kept the original wood beams and steel pipes throughout The Iron Horse. Locally-produced textiles and artwork were also added to provide decorative accents in the rooms.
Master bedroom night
Master bedroom daytime