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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/lighting : table

Bedroom Carpet Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The original crown molding and Victorian detailing was left in place. The headboard is made from Elba Blue Marble.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
A peek at another one of the home's three bedrooms, this one with direct outdoor access.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
Custom bunk beds were designed by KEX and made by Blackmouth Design.
Custom beds were made with vintage fireplaced mantles sourced by architectural salvage shop Aurora Mills.
Elrod created the faux-canopy bed at the request of Hamling’s daughter.
The master bedroom features oversized sliding glass doors that lead out to the pool area.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
Another spacious bedroom with an ensuite bath.
Brass, orange, and deep brown tones continue in the bedroom.
The wood-beamed ceilings continue into the bedrooms, which overlook the quiet yard. New carpeting adds a fresh feeling to the spaces.
Deep yellows can warm up any space. PPG Pittsburgh Paints' Wright Mustard (FLLW321) and Glidden’s Wheat Stalk (30YY 52/515) are two paint colors that complement contemporary midcentury-inspired interiors.
A peek at the master suite's private deck, which overlooks the home's courtyard below.
The master suite is located just off the living room and features electronic blackout shades.
A spacious guest suite sits on the opposite side of the living room. The layout provides plenty of privacy for both bedrooms.
There are four bedrooms in total. All of which are standard Eichler bedroom size.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
A view of another bedroom.
The master bedroom.
Upstairs, a Richard Prince painting hangs in one of the two guest rooms.
The master bedroom.
The circular staircase leads to two upstairs bedrooms, both with spectacular views.
The third bedroom.
The master suite has a split bath with modern fixtures and a “tiled Roman spa shower” with a glass sliding door that leads to the garden.
The home features dramatic wood ceilings throughout.
To create this accent wall, Rose measured and cut each piece of wood at 30 and 60 degree angles, nailed them into the wall, caulked, and spray painted. This cost her a total of $20. The bed frame, she snagged from Ikea (Kopardal). Bedding is Nate Berkus from Target, and the throw is Opalhouse from Target.
The master suite sold the couple on the cabin. “Tucked upstairs, it has soaring A-frame ceilings and a vintage wood-burning fireplace. There’s a roomy balcony that had me daydreaming about cups of cocoa at tree height during the wintertime.” To modernize the space, she added Room & Board furniture, a cozy Saatva Plush Soft mattress (that she raves about), bedding by Parachute Home, and a rug from Coco Carpets to anchor the room. A large, abstract painting by Sabina Yannone carries the color palette through the front of the room.
Both bedrooms are fitted with California-king beds, sizable closets, and en-suite bathrooms.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
The third bedroom features a groovy stone inlay wall, which carries into the home from the exterior.
A guest bedroom in the main house.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
This guest suite features whitewashed brick walls.
One of the two bedrooms on the lower level.
The master bedroom features the same lofty atmosphere as the main living area, and it provides views of the home's sylvan surroundings.
One of the four bedrooms in the house.
Master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling include adding a dramatic statement piece, like this stunning Moooi Heracleum pendant light.
Four bedrooms, all generously sized, enjoy
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The bright and airy master bedroom features expansive glazing and has a high ceiling with exposed beams.
New carpeting in the bunk room.
The second master bedroom, which also has courtyard access.
In addition to renovating the home's two bedrooms, Hannah and Michael added a new extension to house the master suite located in the back of the home with beautiful views of the pool.
All four bedrooms feature 100 percent wool carpet floors from Unique Carpets Bolero II.
One of the other four bedrooms also features an ensuite bathroom.
Wood siding extends from the interior of the children's bedroom to the exterior. A built-in desk sits just below the window sill. Large windows provide a direct connection to the outdoors.
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