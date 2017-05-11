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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Carpet Floors Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The bedrooms feature new carpeting and original, midcentury lighting.
The master bedroom
Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom Robes
The highlight of this bedroom is ample built-in storage.
Even the lower level bedroom features large windows overlooking the property.
One of the guest bedroooms.
Bed, nightstands and dresser in walnut by DWR. Holly Hunt lights throughout. Metropolitan Lounge chair and ottoman by B&B Italia. Bentley carpet, wallcovering by Graham & Brown and drapery from Rodolph. Bedding and throw from Yves Delorme.
The custom overhead light is a pine box covered in linen, which diffuses the LEDs inside. A gray linen curtain conceals his tools.