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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Carpet Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
The twins’ loft bedroom features a Scott Rug by Wallace + Sewell, and an ILOT stool by Amaury Poudray for Ligne Roset.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The guest bedroom features a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Spade chair by Faye Toogood, a Dune rug from Hem, and a Michael Anastassiades pendant lamp.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
Sandstone block walls abound in this 1963 Winter Haven, Florida, ranch house that was designed by Gene Leedy, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio exemplify Leedy's love of indoor/outdoor living.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
To create this accent wall, Rose measured and cut each piece of wood at 30 and 60 degree angles, nailed them into the wall, caulked, and spray painted. This cost her a total of $20. The bed frame, she snagged from Ikea (Kopardal). Bedding is Nate Berkus from Target, and the throw is Opalhouse from Target.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The master suite sold the couple on the cabin. “Tucked upstairs, it has soaring A-frame ceilings and a vintage wood-burning fireplace. There’s a roomy balcony that had me daydreaming about cups of cocoa at tree height during the wintertime.” To modernize the space, she added Room & Board furniture, a cozy Saatva Plush Soft mattress (that she raves about), bedding by Parachute Home, and a rug from Coco Carpets to anchor the room. A large, abstract painting by Sabina Yannone carries the color palette through the front of the room.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
Both bedrooms are fitted with California-king beds, sizable closets, and en-suite bathrooms.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
The third bedroom features a groovy stone inlay wall, which carries into the home from the exterior.
A guest bedroom in the main house.
The guest rooms feature original designs by OMFGCO and Randolph Designs, one of which is a custom midcentury-inspired wall unit that acts as both media storage and a space divider. OMFGCO worked with Slowtide to create this custom modern floral print that can be found on the bedroom walls and in custom pool towels.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
Master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling include adding a dramatic statement piece, like this stunning Moooi Heracleum pendant light.
Four bedrooms, all generously sized, enjoy
New carpeting in the bunk room.
Wood siding extends from the interior of the children's bedroom to the exterior. A built-in desk sits just below the window sill. Large windows provide a direct connection to the outdoors.
The master suite has sliding doors that lead out to the exterior patio.
Part of the renovation involved creating a master bedroom suite.
Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.
Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a “you are here
The bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains for privacy.
Exposed brick walls can be seen in the Premium King Suite, which overlooks views of Magazine Street.
The principle bedroom also enjoys views of the water.
The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a large walk in closet.
The bedrooms are graced with headboards that The Vanguard Theory created with vintage Tori Richard prints. The dreamy framed surf photography on the wall is by She Hit Pause Studios.
Each room comes with a unique piece of art on letterhead stationery that's painted or hand-drawn by a student at the Chicago Art Institute.
Beckmann and Trowbridge have recently expanded The Lautner to create The Lautner Compound, which includes The Lautner, The Park—a 10,000-square-foot open-air event space—and a newly acquired 1957 Californian bungalow called The Ranch House. All the buildings and facilities on the compound were masterfully restored and furnished to reflect the spirit of Lautner.
The master bedroom.
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.
Designed for privacy, the master suite features giant sectional sliding doors and windows along with a unique geometric curved layout.
The master bedroom occupies a private space on the top floor.
Sloped ceilings, covered with stained Western red cedar, add warmth to the interior (bottom). “We set out to design using the best of what modernism has to offer, but to try to execute that in a way that is livable and home-like,” says architect Jonathan Feldman. The bedroom contains an A. Rudin bed and a Beau chair from Room &amp; Board. It opens onto a deck with an aluminum awning