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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Carpet Floors Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
Custom bunk beds were designed by KEX and made by Blackmouth Design.
The Share Hotels Hatchi Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
"Our conceptual approach was that of an ‘adaptive reuse,’ allowing the building to preserve its historic integrity and aesthetics while providing for the needs of modern occupants," says Balbek.
New carpeting in the bunk room.
The girls' bedroom was designed for sleepovers and contains four full-size bunk beds and a banquette with a single-size mattress, all custom-designed by ABD Studio.
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.