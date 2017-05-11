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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Carpet Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
Featherstone Young custom-designed the bedroom’s headboard, wall panelling, and shelving, which are made from iroko, cedar planks, and painted MDF. An old chair and a painted box from India decorate the room.
The second bedroom features a built-in bookshelf which was added during the renovation.
The guest bedroom features custom, built-in shelving over the bed designed by ABD Studio. The bedding is a mix of vintage pillows with Coyuchi. The black and white photograph is from Olivo Barbieri.
A curved sliding door serves as the entrance to the master bedroom.
The floors of the bedrooms are all carpeted.
Master bedroom night
Master bedroom from open walk-in closet area
Master bedroom daytime