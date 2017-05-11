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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/furniture : bench

Bedroom Carpet Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
A small nook in the bedroom provides a quiet desk space overlooking the rear garden
Brass, orange, and deep brown tones continue in the bedroom.
A plant-filled window seat in the bedroom.
The master bedroom has a Japanese vibe thanks to shoji screens, which slide to reveal the home's hidden highlight.
The third bedroom.
The master suite sold the couple on the cabin. “Tucked upstairs, it has soaring A-frame ceilings and a vintage wood-burning fireplace. There’s a roomy balcony that had me daydreaming about cups of cocoa at tree height during the wintertime.” To modernize the space, she added Room & Board furniture, a cozy Saatva Plush Soft mattress (that she raves about), bedding by Parachute Home, and a rug from Coco Carpets to anchor the room. A large, abstract painting by Sabina Yannone carries the color palette through the front of the room.
Berk keeps the color palette simple, but adds depth by layering textures in the bedroom.
Berk completely redid the master bedroom so it would feel like a sanctuary for Elrod to get a fresh start.
Both bedrooms are fitted with California-king beds, sizable closets, and en-suite bathrooms.
The bedroom on the upper level features a strategically placed window that frames vistas of the mountains and beyond.
For the Portland-based creative agency that’s responsible for the entire project, OMFGCO, it actually started out as a breezy assignment that included creating the hotel’s name, brand, and story. However, the project quickly expanded to be much more than that—including the task of creating everything from the concept and branding, to the interior design of the rooms and public spaces. Needless to say, it quickly became the biggest project they’ve ever taken on.
A sleek ceiling fan and matching accent lights blend into the dark wooden background in this tropical hideaway.
Canny 'The New' Boy's Bedroom
The view into the en-suite bathroom. The repeated use of travertine and timber creates consistency with the rest of the house.
Part of the renovation involved creating a master bedroom suite.
The principle bedroom also enjoys views of the water.
The top-floor bar Waydown features panoramic skyline views of the Chicago Loop.
Each room comes with a unique piece of art on letterhead stationery that's painted or hand-drawn by a student at the Chicago Art Institute.
To minimize waste and reuse workable infrastructure, Aparium kept the original wood beams and steel pipes throughout The Iron Horse. Locally-produced textiles and artwork were also added to provide decorative accents in the rooms.
Sleek, stylish vibes await guests in the rooms at Hotel Covington.
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.
Mountain View Residence