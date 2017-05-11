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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Carpet Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
The master bedroom.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan