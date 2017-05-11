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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/floors : concrete

Bedroom Carpet Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The window in one of the upstairs bedrooms horizontally frames the view.
Beckmann and Trowbridge have recently expanded The Lautner to create The Lautner Compound, which includes The Lautner, The Park—a 10,000-square-foot open-air event space—and a newly acquired 1957 Californian bungalow called The Ranch House. All the buildings and facilities on the compound were masterfully restored and furnished to reflect the spirit of Lautner.