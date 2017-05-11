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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/walls : concrete

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.