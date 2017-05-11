Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
The small, salmon-pink powder room offers a pop of color in the otherwise neutral gallery/corridor space. The painting in the background is by Steve Rodin, and the print above the table is by Jim Isermann.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The master bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub and ceramic tile laid in a herringbone pattern.
Double-arched mirrors by Maple Tent further reference the hotel's roots as a church.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
Gleaming, warm baths feature products inspired by T.B. Rayl’s, one of the building’s previous occupants.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Master Bathroom with Palisades Bianco Hand-Crafted 3”x12” Subway Style Ceramic Tiles
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
At the sink area is built-in storage and a floating glass medicine cabinet.
The Lais designed their house to be theirs forever. As such, they were able to make design moves that made sense for themselves but that wouldn't have high resale value, like the Japanese-style master bathroom in the middle of the second floor instead of off of the master bedroom. The traditional setup features bath stools from Muji for washing off.
The new powder room includes a wall-hung Toto toilet and wall-hung Duravit sink, white subway wall tiles and charcoal gray medium hex floor tiles to create a functional space that feels larger than it is.
Detail view of the fern green shower wall.
The master bathroom is flooded with light and views while maintaining privacy screened by the scrub oak preserved on lot.
