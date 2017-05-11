Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
For a while, Goldman could not decide between free standing bathtub and a built-it, but was sold on a built-in when she saw inspiration photos of wood panelled tubs.
All of the home’s plumbing fixtures are from Watermark Designs’ Brooklyn 31 collection.
In the bathroom, the sink is by Kohler and the tub is by Maax.