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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
A large skylight above the shower ushers in ample natural light into the bathroom.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The subway tiles that cover the master bath are from Daltile.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
Myers brightened up the bathroom with an assortment of tiles and a floating wood vanity. Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the tub, backsplash, and shower. The floor is a fresh and random mix of 8" square solid cement floor tile in Federal Blue, Ash, and Curry.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
Cost-effective subway tile has been used in the kids' bathrooms.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.