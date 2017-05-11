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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The bathroom was completely gutted down to the crawlspace and up into the attic.
The toilet was fairly new, so they left it as it.
She had a vessel sink and a Delta faucet in champagne bronze incorporated into the vintage dresser.
Photo courtesy of Aryeh Kornfeld
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The bathroom features white and black tile and a small rock bed.