Bathroom Subway Tile Walls One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
White subway tile and pale-blue paint enliven the bathroom, which the Binkerds expanded to make room for a claw-foot tub.
A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
Large white tiles are repeated in the bathroom, which sits at the rear of the flat. A translucent window illuminates the space with natural light.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
Subway tiles line the standing shower in the crisp, white bathroom.
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
Bathroom
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
Continuous view from the bathroom
Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the shower. The Omaha floor tiles (from Cle Tile's collaboration with fabric line Eskayel) give the floor of the bathroom instant character.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
“The water waste from the shower and the kitchen irrigate the interior garden,” LLaumett says. “The toilets have their own patio, which provides them with ventilation and natural light.” Black Marazzi tiles cover the wall.
Guest Bathroom
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
The custom towel rails in this bathroom are also meant to mimic branches.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
Bathroom
The new powder room includes a wall-hung Toto toilet and wall-hung Duravit sink, white subway wall tiles and charcoal gray medium hex floor tiles to create a functional space that feels larger than it is.
In the bathroom,a little-used tub was replaced by a streamlined shower. Both the Duravit medicine cabinet and the Kimball &amp; Young makeup mirror feature built-in LED lighting.
Bath
Subway tile, another fixture of the urban landscape, envelops the bathroom.