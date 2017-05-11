Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
Waterfall concrete sink by Compound Concrete.
A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
Partial walls and white subway tile create a spacious feeling for the bathroom.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The cabin's single bathroom is located adjacent to the master bedroom and is covered in ocher-colored tile. A fenced-in outdoor bathing area is accessible via a sliding glass door.
White subway tile wraps around the simple modern bathroom.
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
The bathroom features a salvaged French urinal combined with Kohler fixtures; the couple purposefully left the patina intact.
The wood also helps define the bathroom and add a sense of privacy in the space, which has largely been left open.
Master Bathroom with Palisades Bianco Hand-Crafted 3”x12” Subway Style Ceramic Tiles
Playful wallpaper from Graham & Brown livens up the house’s otherwise staid powder room, which also contains a pint-size Ikea sink.
The custom towel rails in this bathroom are also meant to mimic branches.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
At the sink area is built-in storage and a floating glass medicine cabinet.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The bathroom was completely gutted down to the crawlspace and up into the attic.
The new powder room includes a wall-hung Toto toilet and wall-hung Duravit sink, white subway wall tiles and charcoal gray medium hex floor tiles to create a functional space that feels larger than it is.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
White tiles — hydraulic ones on the floor and “biselado” (meaning “beveled”) ones on the walls — make for a tranquil bathroom.
In the bathroom, the sink is by Kohler and the tub is by Maax.