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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bathroom, Szczerbicki stuck to a more traditional style, featuring subway tiles from Skheme with black grout, and chrome fittings.
“I like creating moments of drama in a home—like the red subway tiles in the powder room—that add impact without taking over the story,” Davis says.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
The Inspira Round Vessel bathroom basin is by Roca.
In another bathroom, white penny rounds cover the walls. The original window and casework give off historic gravitas and provide a thoughtful counterpoint to the modern tile treatment.
A glass-enclosed shower helps increased the sense of space in the tiny bathroom.
A claw foot tub and graphic black and white tiles in one of the bathrooms.
The Sydney home of Leanne Carter-Taylor and Trent Carter-Brugman via the Design Files.