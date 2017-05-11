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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
Left: The skylight in the bathroom where there's a tub and shower exposes a rectangular swath of bright blue sky. Right: The designers separated the functions of a bath, housing a toilet in one and a bathing area in the other.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The master bathroom continues many themes found throughout the rest of the home. Dense ipe wood, which clads the exterior and porch columns, was also chosen to line the shower floor, while lightly oiled cherry makes up the bathroom cabinetry.
The master bathroom is the only spot in the home that features actual hardware. Simon went with a rich blue-green tone for the double vanity and Colton wall sconces from Y Lighting.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
Guest Bathroom
"This is our fourth project with this client and we’ve been able to create something special for the inhabitants and their visitors, immersing them in the feeling of living within a rainforest," says MIM Design’s principal Miriam Fanning.
Subway tiles have been laid in a vertical pattern in the bathroom to echo the height of the palm trees just outside this area.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
A renovated bathroom with a new showerstall and tiled wall.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.
Detail of the Santa Monica Connect 4L guest bathroom.
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In the bathroom,a little-used tub was replaced by a streamlined shower. Both the Duravit medicine cabinet and the Kimball &amp; Young makeup mirror feature built-in LED lighting.