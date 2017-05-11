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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
Economical white subway tiles in a classic running bond pattern in the primary bathroom give subtle visual interest to the restrained palette. The deep window creates a sense of privacy and is sill-capped with white quartz.
Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Looking for the best products to organize and spruce up your space this spring? We’ve got you covered with our top picks for affordable cleaning supplies and storage options.</span>
Looking for the best products to organize and spruce up your space this spring? We’ve got you covered with our top picks for affordable cleaning supplies and storage options.
The master bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub and ceramic tile laid in a herringbone pattern.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
The master bathroom continues many themes found throughout the rest of the home. Dense ipe wood, which clads the exterior and porch columns, was also chosen to line the shower floor, while lightly oiled cherry makes up the bathroom cabinetry.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
A central bathroom features a tiled bathtub under a skylight. The walls are covered in a glossy white tile, and the floors with a geometric blue and white matte tile.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
There are two full bathrooms, which have also been remodeled.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the shower. The Omaha floor tiles (from Cle Tile's collaboration with fabric line Eskayel) give the floor of the bathroom instant character.
The sink, shower, and tub faucets are from California Faucets.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
Sconces and decorative wall lights add a touch of understated glamor.
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
Montreal bathroom
The Inspira Round Vessel bathroom basin is by Roca.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
Guest Bathroom
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
In a bathroom, a credenza found on Etsy was topped with marble and converted to a vanity. Tulum tile from the Cement Tile Shop covers the floors while elongated subway tile, laid in a vertical grid, updates the walls. Schoolhouse Electric pendants complete the look.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
Black powder-coated faucets contrast the white sink and tiles.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.
Unsold tiles from the 1950's were sourced from Battle Creek Tiles &amp; Mosaic. The vintage tiles maintain the original character of the home in the renovated baths.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
The larger master bathroom was reoriented and updated with new materials—the same ones that have been used throughout the house including walnut and the Western red cedar siding.
New cement tile from Mosaic del Sur, Hansgrohe fixtures, a shower plate from Bette, and Farrow & Ball’s Chappell Green paint round out the room.