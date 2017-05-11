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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
Waterfall concrete sink by Compound Concrete.
A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
“I like creating moments of drama in a home—like the red subway tiles in the powder room—that add impact without taking over the story,” Davis says.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Now, the bathroom is a beautiful blend of white, wood, and brass. The Lucent mirror and Aquitaine pendant lighting in burnished brass are from RH Modern.
Subway tiles have been laid in a vertical pattern in the bathroom to echo the height of the palm trees just outside this area.
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
In a bathroom, a credenza found on Etsy was topped with marble and converted to a vanity. Tulum tile from the Cement Tile Shop covers the floors while elongated subway tile, laid in a vertical grid, updates the walls. Schoolhouse Electric pendants complete the look.
The toilet is hidden behind a tiled wall-partition at the foot of the tub.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
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The master bathroom is flooded with light and views while maintaining privacy screened by the scrub oak preserved on lot.