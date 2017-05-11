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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.