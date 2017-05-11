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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
Floating Bathroom Vanity
Bathroom
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.