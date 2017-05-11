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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/floors : slate

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
The Inspira Round Vessel bathroom basin is by Roca.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.