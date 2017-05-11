Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/floors : rug

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
With this timeframe as a challenge, Bertolini did a full overhaul of the house’s old bathroom.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.