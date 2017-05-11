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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
The subway tiles in the bathroom echo the pattern of the bricks elsewhere in the house. Strategically placed windows let the daylight flow in, even during bath time.
In the main bathroom, Szczerbicki stuck to a more traditional style, featuring subway tiles from Skheme with black grout, and chrome fittings.
The small, salmon-pink powder room offers a pop of color in the otherwise neutral gallery/corridor space. The painting in the background is by Steve Rodin, and the print above the table is by Jim Isermann.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Subway tiles line the standing shower in the crisp, white bathroom.
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
White subway tile wraps around the simple modern bathroom.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The bathroom is covered in tiles, and the master shower is open. At the rear is a closet.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
There are two full bathrooms, which have also been remodeled.
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Guest Bathroom
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
The ensuite bathroom in the master has a dual vanity and a vintage claw-foot tub installed in the open shower.
A claw foot tub and graphic black and white tiles in one of the bathrooms.
The larger master bathroom was reoriented and updated with new materials—the same ones that have been used throughout the house including walnut and the Western red cedar siding.
Bathroom