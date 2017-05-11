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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/floors : painted wood

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
The bathroom features a salvaged French urinal combined with Kohler fixtures; the couple purposefully left the patina intact.