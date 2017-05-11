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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The wood also helps define the bathroom and add a sense of privacy in the space, which has largely been left open.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.