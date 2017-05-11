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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.