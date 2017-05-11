Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The sink, shower, and tub fixtures are from California Faucets.
Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the shower. The Omaha floor tiles (from Cle Tile's collaboration with fabric line Eskayel) give the floor of the bathroom instant character.
The sink, shower, and tub faucets are from California Faucets.
Worley Lighting Sunrise sconces hang over the floating vanity cabinet.
Myers brightened up the bathroom with an assortment of tiles and a floating wood vanity. Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the tub, backsplash, and shower. The floor is a fresh and random mix of 8" square solid cement floor tile in Federal Blue, Ash, and Curry.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
In a bathroom, a credenza found on Etsy was topped with marble and converted to a vanity. Tulum tile from the Cement Tile Shop covers the floors while elongated subway tile, laid in a vertical grid, updates the walls. Schoolhouse Electric pendants complete the look.
In the master bathroom, the cement floor tiles are by Mosaic House; the glazed subway tiles are from Daltile; and the trim is honed, vein-cut Montclair Danby marble. The Signature Hardware tub sits in a custom wood cradle designed to match the home’s timber frame; the fixtures are by Waterworks. The Twist stool is from Classic Country in nearby Hudson, New York.
New cement tile from Mosaic del Sur, Hansgrohe fixtures, a shower plate from Bette, and Farrow & Ball’s Chappell Green paint round out the room.