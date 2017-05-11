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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/counters : tile

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
At the sink area is built-in storage and a floating glass medicine cabinet.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
Bath