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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/walls : concrete

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

bathroom
The apartment’s floor plan consists of two parallel spaces.
The ever-shifting material palette continues in the two bathrooms, which have walls and ceilings with different types of tiles.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.