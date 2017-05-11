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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
bathroom
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub