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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.