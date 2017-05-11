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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
In the downstairs bathroom, green terrazzo tile picks up on the muted stone finishes in the kitchen.
With a view of the top-floor patio, the Fonte Trading bathtub offers a chance to bathe in natural light, too. Moristo One tiles line the shower stall.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
Several trees were planted in the covered conservatory space in front of the kitchen/dining area. This looks out, past the bath and shower room, to the courtyard, which is planted with 80% edible flowers and herbs. The windows and glazed doors are all fully operational, which allows natural air to flow throughout the interior, and the fragrance from the herbs and flowers in the garden to permeate the home.
The adjoining bath is outfitted in tumbled pink stone tiles and a gray marble stone tub from Apaiser.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
bathroom
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
Bathroom in a pale palette
View of master bath 1
The apartment’s floor plan consists of two parallel spaces.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
In a 2006 address, Kerry Hill said this of his firm's work, which could also apply to Amanemu: "We reference past building traditions through suggestion and association rather than replication, and through the reinterpretation of indigenous building forms as opposed to mimicry. We prefer to build upon what is there and to contemporize our understanding of what it can be. I think of it as being current, but filtered through a sieve of traditional values. In this way it is familiar to people, but not quite the same. It is new, but connected to the past—hopefully in spirit, at least."
The minimalist bathroom captures the atmosphere of the entire property.
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub
Master Bathroom