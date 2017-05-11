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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
Bathroom in a pale palette
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom