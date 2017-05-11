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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the downstairs bathroom, green terrazzo tile picks up on the muted stone finishes in the kitchen.
Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind the staircase.
While the rest of the loft is bright and airy, the team wanted to create a moodier look for the powder room. “We used darker handmade tile (Mano from the Cev Series in Cobalt from DDS) and found these concrete sinks from the UK (Elm Sink from Kast Concrete) that can be made any size you want,” Francis says. “We used brass fixtures to finish it off.”
The bathroom features wall-mounted Duravit washbasins and custom shelves for eyeglasses.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.
bathroom
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.