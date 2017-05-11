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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
"The shower room in the main bathroom is covered completely in gray limestone to allow for a sauna/steam room and also provides a neutral palette for optimum relaxation,” says the firm. “The material disappears when the steam shower gets going!”
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.
The master bath features porcelanite walls and and floors paired with quartz counters.
A skylight brightens the shower area.
The ever-shifting material palette continues in the two bathrooms, which have walls and ceilings with different types of tiles.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.