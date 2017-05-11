All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/showers : open

23 Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Open Showers Design Photos And Ideas

The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
The home's remote location provides much of its sense of privacy.
The minimalist bathroom captures the atmosphere of the entire property.
The frosted floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom helped to brighten up the space in the corner of the house.
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
Off form concrete bath hidden below timber trapdoor.
Bathroom material palette of concrete, Australian white beech, slate, stainless steel, and glass illuminated from above.
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
Graphic black and white cement tile was added in the renovation.
Master Bathroom
The bathroom, which along with the laundry room is part of Siegel's renovated master bedroom.
Master bathroom
Shower

