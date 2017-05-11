Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/showers : corner

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
Bathroom in a pale palette
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub