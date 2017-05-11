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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
Bathroom in a pale palette
View of master bath 1
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
In a 2006 address, Kerry Hill said this of his firm's work, which could also apply to Amanemu: "We reference past building traditions through suggestion and association rather than replication, and through the reinterpretation of indigenous building forms as opposed to mimicry. We prefer to build upon what is there and to contemporize our understanding of what it can be. I think of it as being current, but filtered through a sieve of traditional values. In this way it is familiar to people, but not quite the same. It is new, but connected to the past—hopefully in spirit, at least."
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
bathroom: slate and wood
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
The door is made of MDF panels attached to a wood frame and topped with an ash veneer. The tiles are from Spanish brand Vives.