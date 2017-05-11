Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/lighting : accent

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The bathroom features wall-mounted Duravit washbasins and custom shelves for eyeglasses.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.
Master Bathroom