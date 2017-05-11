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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Exemplary tile-work in each bath allow the private spaces to become true expressions of artistry.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The modern bathroom features floating vanities, a curbless shower, and a glass-encased loo. A wide clerestory window fills the entire space with natural light.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
View of master bath 1
Master Bathroom