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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
The minimalist bathroom captures the atmosphere of the entire property.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
A custom skylight floods the bathroom with light. A tempered glass shower and Grohe faucet accent the space; custom glossy cabinetry with Hafele hardware again adds a pop of color.