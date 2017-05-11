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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
The bathroom features wall-mounted Duravit washbasins and custom shelves for eyeglasses.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
bathroom
Bathroom in a pale palette
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub
Master Bathroom