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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/counters : concrete

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
bathroom