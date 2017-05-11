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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/walls : marble

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.