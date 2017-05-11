Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.