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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”
Owners Bath